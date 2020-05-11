New York —

NYC copes with quarantine with irony and imagination

Photo:

Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

EFE.- One of the strangest sensations of the last months has been the relationship that we have established -beyond the classic love and hate- with time, the most valuable, unforgiving and egalitarian resource, that distributes extra kilos, baldness, gray hair, wrinkles and, sometimes, wisdom.

The past accumulates, the present demands and the future challenges; And so we go there blaming “lack of time”, seeing “tomorrow Saturday” become “the day before yesterday” in a breath.

And now all of a sudden time seems to spare us, this pandemic 2020 already looks eternal to us and we long for the routines: the tight yawns in the Metro, the cinemas full of annoying spectators, the unfriendly flight attendants or the ice creams that melt while we wait for a free seat.

The moments are theoretically the same, but they are perceived with a marked difference: a second for a swimmer is as vital as a minute for someone who runs to catch the last train, an hour to sneak love, or a day waiting for a kidney transplant, pension check, or a court appeal.

No one is saved from the clock: the rest of humanity goes through that same period, but each one feels it longer or shorter, depending on what they are experiencing and longing for.

And so, in what seems to have been a blink, the US is once again in the presidential elections. Although the White House has generated more information, insults, cabinet changes, conflicts of interest and scandals in recent years than ever, it still seems that time has flown.

Drowning has settled among those who fight Trump and they can’t wait to see it outside. On the other hand, those who follow him and know that his triumph in 2016 was only possible due to the indirect counting system, dream of seeing him crowned this time with fewer shadows.

Some cling to tomorrow to forget yesterday; others to yesterday to repeat it tomorrow. They both survive the present. And in the middle are those who cannot believe that in this country -power military, economic and engineering-, the presidential options are so mediocre.

Other nations -the Brazilians caught between the corrupt Lula and the caveman Bolsonaro; the Argentines and the insensitive Peronist remora; the russians with his eternal Machiavellianism; the Spanish people and its third worldism; or the Venezuelans with their immaturity – perhaps they will have a greater sense of frustration. But like it or it hurts, what happens in Washington has more global consequences. And behold terror, which is free like the sun.

As whimsical and rough as 2020 has already been, I wouldn’t be surprised if surprises, twists, and complications continued. Whoever the writer is who writes what they call destiny or if the Greek oracle survived the bankruptcy of that country, You could still expect more in this year which, after all, is not half over.

Will the coronavirus be overcome and allow for elections in the US? Does the resurrection of Biden will it be consistent enough to take him to the presidency? Would Trump be able to give up reelection on some excuse? Will disappear the vase quintet of the “UN Security Council”? Will humanity ignore the Kardashians and the British monarchy to save neurons from extinction?

Come on 2020! You can still redeem yourself and, without sacrificing your shocks and hot flashes of rigor, transform worms into butterflies.

Andrés Correa Guatarasma is a Venezuelan correspondent and playwright based in New York, member of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language.

(The Tribunes express the opinion of the authors, without EFE necessarily sharing their points of view).

