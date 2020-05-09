New York —

There’s a mexican food that was rejected by the European as they didn’t know how to use it, but the Italians I know dared and fell in love. Pizza, lasagna, bolognese pasta and many other classics of Italian gastronomy have this element in common, do you identify that ingredient?

Tomato!

The Italian dish in which the tomato does not appear is rare and the same happens with Mexican cuisine, in addition to chili and corn, tomato is one of the most used foods, in stews, soups and the base of many sauces.

Rejected

While currently Italy is a great producer tomato, this vegetable is Mexican origin. It was used by prehispanic cultures as a vital ingredient for their dishes and also to pay taxes.

In the 16th century, the Spanish brought from Mexico to Europe several of the indigenous foods, among them the tomato or tomato and thus they were practically made known to the world.

The Europeans they did not know how to occupy it and combine it with its gastronomic culture, that’s why it was rejected and even feared for being related to dangerous nightshades. Were the Italians who decided integrate it to your meals, obtaining a magnificent result, thus becoming one of their basic ingredients of its gastronomy.

From xictomatl to pomodoro (golden apple)

The tomato was baptized in Italy as pomodoro, what does it mean Golden Apple.

In Mexico they know him as tomato in the central and southern states, while in the northern states they locate it as Red tomato.

In Nahuatl tomato (tomatl) it means “Fruit of water” and tomato (xictomatl) “Water fruit navel”.

The tomato is one of the many foods planted and harvested by the Mexican pre-Hispanic cultures that went on to enrich gastronomy around the world. You can try it yourself in a Mexican sauce, a Spanish gazpacho, an Italian pasta or pizza than in American ketchup.

