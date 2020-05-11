New York —

With this simple ritual you can bring back to your life that friendship that you miss so much

Get back the friends you miss.

Photo:

Martin DM / .

There are friendships that are forgotten over time and that we only remember through photographs that remind us of those wonderful moments we spent together. Possibly an argument or misunderstanding caused the bond of friendship to be broken and each one went on his way.

Whatever the reason, there are friendships that hurt us not having them in our lives. White magic can help the energies flow in your favor if you want to recover the lost friend or friend.

Sweetened with sugar

Sweeteners are used in sorcery to stimulate the kindest side and touch a person’s most sensitive fibers and are common in love rituals. But this time, we will talk about one that is for friendship.

Write the name of the person you want to recover on a wooden stick (that of a palette or something similar) and your name on the opposite side.

Place it in a jar, add half the sugar and repeat this spell: “In this sugar we meet, back to back, but hand in hand, forget your bitter thoughts about me and forgive me as I forgive you.”

Fill the bottle with tap water and repeat: “I wash everything that keeps us away in water and sugar. Now I apologize and wash everything that separated us. I give you my love and my blessing. “

Close the jar tightly, shake it 9 times and repeat: “Sweet sugar do your job and forgive (person’s name).”

You should shake the bottle 9 times a day while saying the last sentence for a period of 7 days.

It may interest you:

Homemade rituals for people to remember you from a distance

Rituals to harness the full power of the full moon to meet your goals

Ritual to forget that person who broke your heart

.