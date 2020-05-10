New York —

When our immune systems kick in, they can sometimes go full blast, unleashing a destructive overreaction called a cytokine storm. Why does it happen and how can it be stopped?

As COVID-19 patients fill the world’s hospitals, the most seriously ill are those whose bodies react in a catastrophic way.

Immune cells flood the lungs and attack them when, in fact, they should be protecting them.

Blood vessels leak and the blood itself clots. Blood pressure plummets and organs begin to fail.

More and more doctors and scientists believe that these cases are due to an overreacted immune reaction that does harm instead of help.

A dangerous insurrection

.The same immune system could aggravate the situation for COVID-19 patients.

Normally, when the human body comes across a germ, the immune system attacks the invader and then recoils.

But sometimes that orderly army of cells with molecular weapons spirals out of control, transforming obedient soldiers into an undisciplined mob.

Although there are tests and treatments that could help identify and suppress this insurrection, it is too early to know what would be the best therapy for those who are suffering one of those storms from COVID-19.

There are variants of this overactive immune reaction that occur under a variety of conditions, generated by infection, defective genes, or autoimmune disorders in which the body believes that its own tissues are invaders.

They are all covered by the general term of I quote stormcinas ” (also called cytokines), so called because substances known as cytokines are launched in a sweeping campaign through the bloodstream.

These little proteins -there are dozens- are the messengers of the exandimmunityand, transiting between cells with a variety of effects. Some ask for more immunological activity, others ask for less.

This is what scientists know about cytokine storms and about the role they play in the case of covid-19.

The formation of the storm

When cytokines that increase immune activity become too abundant, the immune system may not be able to stop.

Immune cells spread beyond infected parts of the body and They begin to attack healthy tissues, devouring red and white blood cells and damaging the liver.

The walls of the blood vessels open to allow immune cells to enter the surrounding tissues, but the vessels begin to leak so much that the lungs can fill with fluid and the blood pressure begins to drop.

Blood clots begin to form throughout the body, further stifling blood flow.

When the organs do not receive enough blood, the body can go into shock and suffer permanent organ damage or death.

.In a cytokine storm, immune cells spread beyond infected parts of the body and begin to attack healthy tissues.

Most patients who experience a storm will have a fever, and about half will have some nervous system symptoms, such as headaches, seizures, or even a coma, says Randy Cron, rheumatologist and pediatric immunologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (USA) and co-editor of the book Cytokine Storm Syndrome (“Cytokine Storm Syndrome”).

“They tend to be sicker than you think”he points out.

It indicates that doctors are now coming to understand cytokine storms and how to treat them.

Although there is no foolproof diagnostic test, there are signs that there may be a storm.

For example, blood levels of the protein ferritin can increase, as can blood levels of the C-reactive protein, an indicator of inflammation, which is produced by the liver.

. Several studies found high levels of cytokines in severe COVID-19 patients.

The first signs that serious cases of COVID-19 included a cytokine storm came from Chinese hospitals near the epicenter of the outbreak.

Doctors in Wuhan, in a study of 29 patients, reported that higher levels of citations were foundcinas IL-2R and IL-6 in infections of COVID-19 more serious.

IL-6 was also an early indicator of a cytokine storm-like condition in an analysis of 11 patients by doctors in Guangzhou.

Another team, which analyzed 150 cases in Wuhan, found that a variety of molecular indicators for a cyt stormcinas, including IL-6, PCR, and ferritin, were higher in those who died than in those who survived.

And immunologists at Hefei, in eastern China, reported similar results among the patients who died, as well as high levels of harmful and active immune cells that release dangerous cytokines into the blood of covid-19 patients who required intensive care.

Cytokine storms are also wreaking havoc on American patients.

“I’ve seen a lots“ says Roberto Caricchio, chief of rheumatology at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Accurate data is not yet available, but he says that a “sizeable fraction,” perhaps 20-30%, of patients with severe cases and lung symptoms have signs of cytokine storm.

Cytokines and pandemics

The pieces of this puzzle are still coming together.

“Covid-19 it’s maybe a storm I quotecrelatively unique ”, says Cron.

Blood clotting rates appear to go beyond those often seen in other storm conditions, but ferritin levels do not rise to the same high levels.

In covid-19 cases, doctors can see that immune cells attack the lungs so fast and so violently that a kind of scar tissue called fibrosis forms.

“It seems to happen quickly with this virus”, adds Cron.

This is not the first time that a cytokine storm has been linked to a pandemic.

.This coronavirus is so novel to the human immune system that it can easily cause an overreaction.

Scientists suspect that the storms I quotecinas caused many of the deaths in the 1918 flu pandemic and the Sars outbreak in 2003, a virus related to the one that causes COVID-19.

Most recently, Cron and colleagues analyzed 16 fatal cases, between 2009 and 2014, of the H1N1 “swine” flu pandemic, a new influenza virus that emerged in 2009 and has been present during the flu season since then.

Four out of five of those patients met the standard criteria for a cytokine storm.

Additionally, several had genetic variants that could have made their immune systems more likely to overreact.

For example, two patients had mutations in the PRF1 gene, which produces a protein called perforin. Made up of certain immune cells, perforin punctures other infected cells to destroy them.

. “Covid-19 is, perhaps, a relatively unique cytokine storm,” says Cron.

Mutations in the perforin gene impede the process, but these immune cells, known as natural killer cells, keep trying.

“They keep banging their heads on this, secreting all these cytokines, and a cytokine storm occurs,” says Grant Schulert, a pediatric rheumatologist at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Center, who co-wrote an overview of one type of storm and potential treatments. in the Annual Review of Medicine.

And five of the patients Cron and his colleagues observed carried mutations in a gene called LYST, which causes defects in cell waste trafficking. This disrupts the activity of perforin and prevents immune cells from responding adequately to invaders.

A handful of other patients had mutations that scientists they suspect they may also influence immune function.

For Cron, it is possible that these or similar mutations may explain why around 20% of people get a severe or critical version of covid-19, while others have milder symptoms or even no symptoms.

Those whose genomes carry such a mutation could, unknowingly, have an immune system prepared to spin out of control, so they would get sicker than the rest.

“It is difficult to fight infections when your immune system is being destroyed”Cron points out.

Taming the storm

When the cytokines that alert the immune system become too abundant, the reaction may not be able to stop.

The solution may lie in calming the rampant immune response.

Steroids are often the first choice of treatment. They act extensively to reduce the reaction of the immune system, but, of course, that system is necessary at a lower intensity to fight the invaders.

Cron claims that in the case of COVID-19, it is still unclear whether steroids are beneficial or harmful.

There are also medications that interfere with specific cytokines. If steroids are an atomic bomb, these drugs are targeted missile attacks. The idea is that they leave a good immune response intact.

For example, anakinra (Kineret) is a modified version of a natural human protein that blocks receptors for IL-1 cytokine.

It is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for rheumatoid arthritis and a multi-system inflammatory disease in babies.

And emapalumab (Gamifant), an antibody that smothers cytokine interferon gamma, is approved for people who are genetically predisposed to a cytokine storm.

. Cytokine storms caused many of the deaths in the 1918 flu pandemic and the 2003 Sars outbreak.

Preliminary evidence, again from China, indicates that the antibody tocilizumab (Actemra) may be beneficial in cases of COVID-19.

This antibody blocks the IL-6 receptor, preventing cells from receiving the IL-6 message.

Tocilizumab is normally used to treat arthritis and relieve cytokine storms in cancer patients receiving immunotherapy.

In early February, doctors at two hospitals in eastern China’s Anhui province tested it on 21 patients with severe or critical COVID-19.

Fever and other symptoms were substantially reduced within a few days. C-reactive protein levels decreased in most patients. Nineteen patients were discharged in approximately two weeks.

Some researchers are initiating several clinical trials of cyto blockerscinas for covid-19.

Tocilizumab is under study in Italy and China. Tocilizumab and sarilumab (Kevzara), another antibody against the IL-6 receptor used for rheumatoid arthritis, are being tested in Denmark. And emapalumab and anakinra are on trial in Italy.

. “It is difficult to fight infection when your immune system is being destroyed,” says Cron.

In Philadelphia, the hospital where Dr. Roberto Caricchio works participates in a sarilumab trial.

If patients don’t want to risk being in the placebo group, doctors also prescribe tocilizumab, other anti-cytokine treatments, or steroids.

Caricchio claims that a patient who had lung disease and a cytokine storm improved considerably with tocilizumab.

He adds that it is important that doctors develop a treatment plan to attack both the strong cyto stormcinas like the viral infection that caused it.

But for any treatment to work, doctors must detect the storm. “The biggest trick in the storm of citocinas is to recognizeto“Schulert says.

. Doctors warn that “if your immune system is killing you, then you need to do something.”

He, Caricchio and Cron recommend that everyone who is sick enough to be admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 get a cheap blood ferritin test.

All three hospitals where these doctors work have instituted such tests, as have many other academic medical centers.

The provisional guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated to April 3, detail that high levels of PCR and ferritin may be correlated with more serious illnesses.

The recommendations of the World Health Organization, however, make no mention of cytokine storms.

The sooner doctors can treat the storm, the better the results, Cron says. “If your immune system is killing you, then you need to do something.”

* This note was published on BBC Future. Click here if you want to read the original in English. It originally appeared in Knowable Magazine, and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

