New York —

The White House fears that the recommendations of health experts will slow down its prioritized economic recovery

CDC is updating the document with the Government.

Photo:

Stefani Reynolds / EFE

In an apparent battle between the guidelines of the network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the White House, the president Donald Trump filed a document created by health experts on how the reopening of the country should be.

The president has announced his intention to resume economic activity as soon as possible, although he acknowledges that this could lead to an increase in deaths. Two models estimate that the country would lose 3,000 deaths a day in June and that 135,000 deaths could be reached in August if the social distancing restrictions were lowered very quickly.

The CDC document includes security measures for help schools, restaurants, churches and other establishments reopenr. Also, in the guidelines, according to The New York Times, there are sections for child care programs and day camps and for other “communities of faith”. Employers who employ vulnerable people, restaurants and bars and public transportation managers would also find directions in that report.

Recommendations include the use of Disposable plates and utensils in restaurants, close alternate rows of seats on public transportation, restrict their routes between areas with different levels of infection, and separate children in schools and camps into small groups that cannot mix during the day.

The White House and other administration officials rejected the recommendations by consider that they are too restrictive, who violate religious rights and who risk further damaging an economy that Trump intended to recover in the shortest period of time possible.

A CDC spokesperson told the Times that the guidelines are still being discussed with the White House and that they will soon publish an already updated version.

.