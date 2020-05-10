New York —

An economist explains what is the best way to combat the effects of the pandemic

As important as the decision to impose a quarantine to mitigate the speed of contagion, is the decision of when and how to lift it.

In countries of Europe and some parts of the United States, some of the containment measures have begun to be partially lifted with the aim of resuming economic activity.

Latin America is also evaluating how to handle traffic restrictions, although its position is much more vulnerable: the number of infections will increase in the coming weeks, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

People need to go out to work to feed their families and companies have to sell to avoid bankruptcy, but the risk of opening the doors is that the number of victims will skyrocket.

What is the best way to protect lives and jobs? How to calculate the human and economic cost of the pandemic to define a strategy?

Precisely that is what epidemiologists and economists have been working on developing complex mathematical models to light the way for those who will finally have to make a political decision.

Sergio Rebelo It is one of them.

Professor of International Finance at Northwestern University, USA, is one of the minds behind this type of analysis.

A member of the Society for Econometrics, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and the Center for Economic Policy Research, Rebelo and his team developed a model to determine the cost-effectiveness of confinements, measured in dollars and human lives.

Sergio Rebelo says that the key piece of the puzzle is knowing how many people are immune. Sergio Rebelo

His proposal is to do “smart confinements” to deal with the pandemic, but he warns that in the United States, experts are still blind because they don’t have all the necessary information.

This is a summary of BBC Mundo’s interview with Rebelo, edited for reasons of clarity and conciseness.

What does the hybrid model in which you have been working tell us, where it integrates epidemiological elements andmacroeconomic?

If we assume that a treatment or vaccine is not available, the model says that confinements should be gradually increased and then decreased as infections decrease.

At this point there is one important thing to understand. Confinement does not cause recession, it deepens it. You’re going to have the recession anyway.

This occurs because when there is an epidemic, people reduce their economic activity because they buy less, travel less, go less to restaurants, work less. It is the epidemic itself that causes the recession in the first place.

Yes movement restrictions deepenn economic recession but at the same time avoidn a sudden rise in infections and deaths, what is the best way to deal with the problem?

One way to deal with the situation is the direct imposition of confinements or quarantines.

But a better way to approach the issue is to apply some form of smart containment which requires a large capacity for testing. The challenge is that we do not yet have the capacity to do enough testing.

Smart containment involves defining how many people have developed immunity to the virus. That is one key piece of the puzzle.

In countries like Italy, many companies have established temperature control for workers before entering work. .

We need to know how close we are to developing group immunity to be able to open the economy in a safe way.

So by increasing the testing capacity you can make smart containment.

What do you think about the way the crisis has been handled in the United States?

We don’t have many ways to put smart confinement into practice. In many cases we are flying blind because we don’t really know how many people are infected, how many have recovered, how many have developed immunity, or how long that immunity will last.

To answer those questions we need a considerable size of randomized testing and we have not achieved that ability.

Several cities have gradually begun to lift the containment measures. Is a strategy adequate?

One of the important issues is that we do not know what the death rate of the virus is.

The big problem is that many people die from the virus but it is not registered.

The true number of infected, dead or immune people is not really known, says Rebelo. .

On the other hand, the number of infected has been measured very poorly. And this occurs because many people are asymptomatic.

And how can authorities make a decision to impose or quarantine if very little reliable information is available?

The first thing is to prepare to get that information. But if it’s not possible, you have to move gradually. If the official rate of infected and fatalities is not so great, you can start to open little by little.

But this is just one way to buy time until you have an effective vaccine or treatment.

The problem is that if you open too fast, you may face a resurgence of infection.

So are we going to see repetitive cycles of opening and closing confinements in the future?

I hope we move towards smart containment.

Where has the smart containment strategy you mentioned been implemented?

In Asia mainly. In 2003 they had SARS and then MERS. Thanks to those experiences they were better prepared.

One of the main difficulties that we are going to have in the West to control the virus is that we have not acted in time.

In the United States, for example, in the first months there was a lot of indecision, we did not prepare as we could have done.

And which countries did it well?

They did well South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore. They reacted very early doing simple things like taking people’s temperature and then quarantining the infected.

Taiwan is one of the countries that implemented “smart containment” of the virus at an early stage. .

You can prevent the rise of infections, but you have to do it at the beginning. You have to act fast and have a national system to implement this smart containment strategy.

What do you think of the strategy Sweden applied, where minimal measures of social distance were implemented compared to other countries and the confinements have been very selective?

Sweden is an interesting case. One of the things that is really important in relation to the mortality rate is the age distribution of the population.

If you have a large number of young people, the death rate is lower. That has been the great difference between Italy and South Korea. In Italy there are many older people and that is why the death rate was devastating.

The other issue is the amount of interactions between people. In Sweden there is less contact between people, compared to houses where several generations live, such as in Italy or Latin America.

Grandparents, parents and children living in the same place is much less common in Sweden.

That is key and may have helped them. They implemented social distance measures at the beginning and their experience has been interesting.

But they did not close the economy as in other countries …

That shows our model. In Sweden they did not close the economy, but they will still have a recession.

In any case, people go to restaurants less, buy less, travel less. That happens through the effect of the precautions that people take, and that can be seen in the Swedish economy.

They did not need to implement draconian measures that other countries have had to implement because they were late to the game.

What can countries that are late to the game do now?

When you are late, you have to develop an enormous capacity to carry out tests and track the people who were in contact with the infected.

France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have gradually started to open quarantines to get people back to work. .

You cannot shut down the economy for a year or a year and a half until in theory the epidemic ends, because the economic suffering would be enormous.

What if you can’t develop that ability to test because you don’t have the resources?

In that case the only way to get out of the problem is to achieve the group immunity, the immunity of a significant number of people in a population.

What is the risk of doing nothing at the public policy level?

It is the fight between the economy and the death rate. We do not yet know the mortality rate of this virus, but if nothing is done there will be a considerable number of deaths.

It is reasonable to think that these deaths will occur in a very short period of time, that is what this model predicts.

Hospitals are saturated and not only are deaths related to the virus increasing, but also deaths related to other diseases that could not be treated. You have to look at that collateral damage.

Could this model that you have developed in the United States be applied in Latin America?

The model would have to be adapted. The good news in Latin America is that the population is pretty young.

PAHO warns that contagion will increase in Latin America in the coming weeks. .

Although on the other hand, the quality of health systems is not the same as that which exists in the United States. And there are people whose health is more compromised because they live in poverty and so they are more likely to become infected. That must also be considered.

The first thing you should adapt is the mortality rate in relation to the age structure of the population. And then review the assumptions you are going to use.

