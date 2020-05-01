New York —

The famous Cuban actor has been away from the public eye for several weeks … and also seems to be away from his family

Elizabeth Gutierrez He shared a sweet and fun video with his children on Instagram. In this one, she appears with Christopher and Kailey playing on the bed, laughing and hugging.

In the publication the actress wrote: “Loves of my life !! # felizdiadelniño @christopherlevy @ kaileylevy19 ”. All because yesterday -April 30- was celebrated in Mexico Children’s Day.

Given what was exposed on Instagram, the father of the children and the alleged partner of the actress, William Levy, did not show up, neither with a message or like.

Hours later Elizabeth shared four photos, two of Christopher and one of Kailey. “May all your dreams come true .. may God bless you and always protect my beautiful children !! And may they be very happy !! @christopherlevy @ kaileylevy19 I love even the blue coconuts !! # felizdiadelniño ”, wrote the actress of Mexican origin. William Levy also did not appear.

Of Wlliam Levy, in all of the above, nothing has been seen. And since last March 25, no activity has been seen on his Instagram.

The last thing that was known about the Cuban actor was that the paparazzi caught him with the Venezuelan playmate, Ossy Slettman, whom he was said to have had on a date.

Ossy even shared an image from this encounter with the actor and next to the image wrote: “It was so much fun to see you again after so long! Thanks for making me smile @willevy #WilliamLevy #BestNightOut #OssySlettman #Miami 🔥 ”.

For months it has been said that William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez they are no longer a couple, and many assume that this is truly a reality.

Now many fans of the protagonist of “El Rostro de Analía” are eager to see her remake her life and thus find a new love.

