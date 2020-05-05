New York —

The vast majority of automotive brands extended the warranty of their cars during the contingency season and here we tell you what are the deadlines you have available to validate the warranty or service of your car

Derived from the contingency by COVID-19, various brands of cars They have decided to extend the warranty of their vehicles in Spain, as many motorists have been affected by the expiration of the same during the state of alarm.

Therefore, different brands have joined the support of the drivers and have made the decision to extend the vehicle warranty for a defined period, although in different ways depending on each brand. According to the Motorpasion portal, these are the brands that have modified the warranty clause, remaining as follows:

. Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Abarth

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group have extended the expiration period in the contractual guarantees of their vehicles, as well as in the extended warranty and maintenance plans, in those models that have expired since last March 14. The warranty will be extended by one month from the end of the alarm state in order to carry out the scheduled revisions that they have not been able to carry out in this period.

. Kia

Through its ‘Kia Promise’ program, the firm extended the warranty for vehicles that expired in May, all those units whose warranty ends between February 1 and May 31, will see it extended until June 30, 2020. In the case of scheduled maintenance and not carried out during this period, the after-sales services will be carried out once the activity can return to activity.

. Nissan

Shortly after the alarm state was activated, the Japanese firm extended up to 60 days the warranty of your cars from the end of the alarm state. Customers who should have carried out the reviews during this period will be able to enjoy them under the conditions set out in their guarantee or contracted plan.

. Renault

Renault reported that the warranty of those vehicles that ended in March, April and May, will be extended until the end of June. Regarding overdue repairs or repairs, Renault limits itself to specifying when the brand’s official workshops will reopen to the general public.

. Toyota

Toyota also extends its warranty contingent on the lifting of the state of alarm, but with greater margin, noting three months from the end. This measure applies to all those vehicles that have seen their commercial warranty expire since March 14, in addition to those programs of the extended warranty firm (Extracare 3 + 1 and Extracare 3 + 2), as well as that of Toyota Life or Toyora Care.

. Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda and SEAT

All brands in the Volkswagen group have recently joined the warranty extension. Applies to all cars whose warranty ends between March 1 and May 31, and a total of three months from the end date of the contingency and with the August 31 as limit.

. Morgan and Aston Martin

Aston Martin has chosen to extend Until June 30th the guarantee of any of the new models in which it has expired since the state of alarm was decreed on March 14. Morgan, more generally, has chosen to expand to three months from the expiration of the guarantee to all those units whose guarantee was extended between October 1, 2017 and May 31.

