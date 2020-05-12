New York —

The reliever Sean Doolittle raised his voice with doubts about the issues that most affect players

Sean Doolittle questioned that the integrity of the players is not considered first.

The pitcher Sean Doolittle, relief pitcher for the Washington Nationals, current World Series champions in Major Leagues, opened the discussion on social networks about the journalistic versions that came to light regarding the plan to resume baseball, which considers starting the 2020 season on the weekend of July 4.

The reliever, who is a supporter of the exchange of ideas, questioned that everything transpired throughout the day It omits the essential part of the subject and so paralysis has been caused, not only in baseball, but in sport in general due to the coronavirus.

Through a thread on Twitter, the closer of the Nationals He wrote a series of questions and reflections focused on the integrity of the players.

Bear with me, but it feels like we’ve zoomed past the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: health protections for players, families, staff, stadium workers and the workforce it would require to resume a season. Here are some things I’ll be looking for in the proposal… – Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020

“It appears that we have overlooked the most important aspect of any Major League restart plan: protecting the health of the players, families, staff, stadium workers, and workforce that would be required to resume one season ”, he argued. How often will we test to anticipate a possible spread and mitigate the greatest possible risk? ”

So how many tests do we need to safely play during a pandemic? And not just tests for players. Baseball requires a massive workforce besides the players; coaches, clubhouse staff, security, grounds crews, umpires, gameday stadium staff, TV & media… we need to protect everyone. – Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020

Doolittle emphasized the issue of possible secondary damage and the effects that could be permanent in case of infection, such as respiratory, kidney, intestinal or liver problems, as well as neurological malfunction, blood clots and strokes.

Hopefully these concerns will be addressed in MLB’s proposal, first and foremost: 1) what’s the plan to ethically acquire enough tests? 2) what’s the protocol if a player, staff member, or worker contracts the virus? We want to play. And we want everyone to stay safe. – Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 11, 2020

Hopefully these concerns are addressed in the MLB proposal first: 1) What is the plan to ethically acquire enough evidence? 2) What is the protocol if a player, staff member or worker contracts the virus? We want to play. And we want everyone to be safe, “he concluded.

