New York —

The “Pandemic Law” project seeks to deport during health emergencies and cites the Mexican “example”

Immigrant activists and critics argue about pandemic

Photo:

John Moore / .

Matt Gaetz, Republican Representative for Florida, unveiled draft legislation that would force the US government to deport undocumented immigrants when a national emergency is declared due to a communicable disease.

“Democrats are taking advantage of a national pandemic as you work to advance your radical agenda at the expense of the safety and well-being of Americans, “Gaetz said on his Twitter account. “The PANDEMIC Act puts Americans first by requiring that all undocumented aliens be deported during a pandemic.”

The PANDEMIC Act – an acronym in English for “Protecting American Citizens During Emergencies Mitigating the Immigration Crisis,” is a direct response to the Democratic project HR 6537 proposed by Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA) and Senator Cory Booker (NJ), demanding the release of undocumented immigrants in a national emergency related to a contagious disease, a Gaetz statement argued.

In an interview on the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, the Republican congressman said Democrats are trying to free “criminals” in neighborhoods and have Americans locked up in their homes waiting for help from an “inefficient government system.”

Likewise, He highlighted that Mexico is reducing the immigration curve thanks to immediate deportations during the coronavirus health crisis.

“I believe that we should love our country at least as much as Mexico loves theirs “Gaetz reiterated with irony.

The “Pandemic law” states that any undocumented person who is detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) would be immediately deported without the need for additional detention. However, The law would not apply to those who have pending charges for a crime of violence, who would remain in the United States awaiting trial.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, announced last month the liberation of 693 undocumented of ICE detention centers as part of the agency’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The agency’s announcement came after Democrats sent a letter calling for the release of undocumented immigrants, The Epoch Times and The Washington Examiner reported.

Democrats are taking advantage of a national pandemic by working to advance their radical agenda at the expense of Americans’ safety and well-being. The PANDEMIC Act puts Americans first by requiring that all illegal aliens be deported during a pandemic.https: //t.co/Zo1Vq0DMAE – Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 29, 2020

.