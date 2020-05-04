New York —

Repeatedly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified that the new coronavirus that causes the pandemic that has the world on edge, will afflict humanity for a considerable time, so governments and societies must take precautions.

This time, The WHO warned that we must prepare for the “repeated waves” of coronaviruses that we will experienceBecause the COVID-19 “will not disappear soon.”

The doctor Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, noted that “this virus does not forgive, we must remain vigilant, persevere and be patient, be ready to take action when necessary. “

“Two-way health systems can offer the flexibility and strength necessary to control the repeated waves of coronavirus infections and the growing demand for other services ”, he assured.

At a press conference on Friday, he spoke about the current situation of the disease in Europe. The specialist noted that “it is still serious” and that the cases have increased 15 percent in the last week, while deaths increased by 18 percent.

Kluge called on governments and health authorities to address other health problems as soon as possible once community transmission is under control in the countries. To the world population, the doctor asked to make sure the children have their vaccines complete despite the emergencyas routine immunization services have been discontinued in different countries.

He asked the parents to “Make no mistake: the safest option also during this pandemic is to vaccinate your children.” He made a call to prevent “the tragedy of COVID-19” from being reflected in “a second catastrophe of ill health from other causes.”

