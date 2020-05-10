New York —

Perhaps we do not interpret it well and the story of the notable collapse in tulip prices after the speculative euphoria of the 17th century is different from what is known.

On a frosty winter morning in early 1637, a sailor appeared at the accounting office of a wealthy Dutch merchant and was offered a hearty breakfast with red herring.

The sailor saw an onion, or so he thought, on the counter, and took it, according to Charles Mackay, writing in Scotland 200 years later.

“He took the opportunity and put it in his pocket, as a dressing for his herring, and went to the dock for breakfast. As soon as he left, the merchant noticed the lack of his valuable Semper Augustus, whose value was 3,000 guilders ”, an amount equivalent to mmore than $ 1 million dollars current.

Wanting to accentuate the flavor of his fish, the sailor had inadvertently stolen, not an onion, but a rare tulip bulb.

And in early 1637, tulip bulbs reached really extraordinary prices.

And suddenly it was all over.

In February of that year, the bulb wholesalers gathered in Haarlem, a day’s walk west of Amsterdam, to the west, and found that no one wanted to buy their product. In a few days, Dutch tulip prices dropped tenfold.

Tulipomania is often cited as the classic example of a financial bubble: When the price of something rises and rises, not because of its intrinsic value, but because the people who buy it expect to be able to sell it again with profit.

The J. Paul . MuseumA reminder of the brevity of life and the fleeting beauty of flowers (and insects) in this still life by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder (1573 – 1621), featuring various tulips.

It may seem silly to pay $ 1 million for a tulip bulb, but if you expect to sell it to another buyer for $ 2 million, it may be a rational investment.

That is known as the theory of dumber.

However, whether or not that explains tulipomania is another matter.

Charles Mackay’s 1841 account has profoundly influenced our imaginations.

Her book, “Extraordinary Folk Delusions and Folly Madness,” is full of vivid stories about how the entire Dutch nation was involved in that particular delusion.

But those wacky stories, including the one I just told you about the hungry sailor, are probably false.

. Is Charles Mackay guilty of the mythology surrounding tulipomania?

Tulips were part of a cornucopia of new plants that came to Europe in the 16th century, including potatoes, green and red peppers, tomatoes, Jerusalem artichokes or tupinabo, and beans.

At first, tulip bulbs were unknown enough to be mistaken for vegetables. On at least one occasion, someone roasted them with oil and vinegar, perhaps adding a grain of truth in Charles Mackay’s story.

But once it became clear what to do with them, everyone started talking lyrically about their beauty.

Just as today’s super-rich collect beautiful paintings at extraordinary prices, the wealthy Dutch merchant class began collecting and displaying rare tulips.

Some virus-infected varieties changed from simple brightly colored petals to exquisitely varied patterns.

Just as today’s super-rich collect beautiful paintings at extraordinary prices, the wealthy Dutch merchant class began collecting and displaying rare tulips.

And not always honestly.

The famous botanist Carolus Clusius generously shared his tulips with friends and colleagues, but suffered many thefts from rare plants. His treasures were, after all, very much at hand in gardens.

.Carolus Clusius was the first director of the Hortus Botanicus at Leiden University, the oldest botanical garden in the Netherlands.

Clusius was once robbed of unique flowers, and found them in the garden of a Viennese aristocrat. She denied any knowledge of where it came from.

The philosopher Justus Lipsius, on the other hand, did not see tulip collectors with good eyes, according to Mike Dash in “Tulipomanía”.

“What should I call this but a kind of joyous madness?” She said, adding: “They hunt vainly for the strange flowers and herbs which, in obtaining, conserve and cherish their child more carefully than any mother.”

At the beginning of the 17th century, the price of tulips continued to rise because, as Anna Pavord writes in “The Tulip”, the flower was “the most precious status symbol, the ultimate emblem of how much you were worth“

Adriaen Pauw, who was fabulously wealthy and the closest thing Holland had to a prime minister at the time, built a garden full of cleverly placed mirrors.

In the center were a few rare tulips, but the mirrors made them look like so many more, proof that not even Pauw could afford to fill his garden with them.

The highest price we have good evidence for was 5,200 guilders for a just bulb, in that winter of 1637. That is more than three times what Rembrandt charged for painting his masterpiece “The Night Watch” just 5 years later, and 20 times the annual income of a skilled worker, like a carpenter.

So while the idea that a guy got his million dollar tulip bulb eaten with a herring may be fanciful, the idea that the rarer bulbs were million dollar treasures is plausible.

Could a tulip bulb really be worth a million dollars? It is not as absurd as it sounds.

Tulip bulbs produce not only tulips, but also bulbs, which grow around the original bulb.

So having a rare bulb was a bit like having a champion racehorse: valuable in its own right, perhaps, but much more valuable due to its potential offspring.

Given how much the wealthy were willing to own unusual tulips, there was nothing absurd in bulb traders paying exuberant prices.

Financial bubbles burst when expectations hit a tipping point: once enough people expect prices to drop, the supply of older fools runs out. Does that explain the sudden collapse of prices in February 1637?

Maybe.

But there is another theory.

Since rare bulbs like the Semper Augustus multiplied over the years, it’s only natural that their price dropped.

In Haarlem, one of the warmest Dutch cities, February is exactly the month in which the tulip buds would have started to emerge. Having seen abundant buds on their travels, the bulb traders might have realized that the harvest would be abundant, and that those flowers would be far less rare than they had imagined.

If so, the drop in prices may have reflected an increase in supply, rather than the bursting of a bubble.

Whatever the reason, the craze for tulips lessened.

The consequences were painful: many exchanges were not simple exchanges of cash for bulbs, but promises of payment in the future. Between buyers who didn’t have money and sellers who didn’t have bulbs, so there were many complaints about who owed what to whom.

But the prosperous Dutch economy followed suit.

The posterior bubbles had much more serious consequences.

Perhaps the greatest boom and bust in history was the train obsession of the 1840s.

.A satirical cartoon about the train obsession of 1845 shows a locomotive called “Speculation.”

Influential commentators rejected warnings about oncoming financial problems and encouraged investors to bid on UK rail companies at ridiculous prices.

And right in the middle of all this was Charles Mackay himself, urging people to put their money on the railways and booing those who were concerned that everything the matter endedplow in crying.

He had become famous by mocking the bubbles of the past, but he didn’t say much about the more serious bubble that he himself had helped inflate.

Time clears it all up, but while you’re stuck in the middle of a bubble, the scenery is as confusing as Adriaen Pauw’s mirror garden.

~~~~~~~~~~~~

Tim Harford writes the column “Underground Economist” in the British Financial Times. The BBC World Service broadcasts the 50 Things That Made the Modern Economy series. You can find more information about the sources of the program and listen to all the episodes or subscribe to the podcast of the series.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them to not miss our best content.

.