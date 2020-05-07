New York —

HOUSTON – Houston Police are questioning a man who killed three people in 45 minutes. Wednesday night.

The deadly streak started at 8:15 p.m. and concluded at 9 p.m. Suspect Joshua Kelsey, 35, was arrested around 4:00 a.m. after a brief chase. Kelsey tried to flee the police in a car that had stolen from one of her victims.

The arrest was made by officers at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Brazos River Street.

Apparently it was a drug argument that sparked Kelsey’s fury against two men at the intersection of Bridgeport and Danfield in the southwest city.. During the altercation Kelsey shot both men. The victims were transferred to the hospital, one died, the other underwent surgery.

After the shooting, the suspect stole a vehicle and made his way to the 5300 block of Kelling Street. At about 8:36 p.m. Police were called to the scene on Kelling Street where Kelsey allegedly forced the door of a residence and shot a 60-year-old man. The shot man was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Kelsey arrived at a residence located in the 13500 block of Hooper Street. Police reported that the suspect knocked on the door, entered the home and shot a Hispanic man who has been identified as John Garcia, 40. García died in the hospital.

Police believe that all the shootings are related to drug trafficking.

Investigators reported that they have seen a rise in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and believe that it is partly because the drug distribution chain has been disrupted by the current situation.

“There is a shortage of drugs on these streets and homicides have increased in the city. This is the wrong time to be trying to sell drugs, ”said Houston Police Chief Deputy Troy Finner.

