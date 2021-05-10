New York was filled with poetry in Spanish, Galician and Basque during the Kerouac Festival

15 minutes. The Kerouac Festival this week moved a New York city that is beginning to come out of the lethargy of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a score of renowned poets who expressed themselves in Spanish, Galician and Basque, consolidating an artistic event that is already celebrating 5 years in the United States (USA).

“We have anticipated other proposals and festivals that are still stopped and that has been noticed in the response of the public and the artists. People were excited to attend an event after more than a year with nothing.” This was said this Sunday by the poet and director of the festival, Marcos de la Fuente.

“The pandemic was a slowdown for the objectives we had set ourselves. This fifth edition in New York means regaining sensations and being on the front line,” said de la Fuente. He also highlighted the participation in this hybrid event of the legend Penny Arcade, the Basque Kirmen Uribe and the Galician Marga do Val.

A twenty of poets

Between May 5 and 8, the Kerouac Festival -which was born in Vigo in 2010 and since then had bridges with the United States and Mexico- gave voice to a score of poets in New York, distributed in a digital broadcast with Galicia and in a way face-to-face in Manhattan, in the garden of Saint Mark’s Poetry Project and in an art gallery in Soho.

In the face-to-face events “there was no room for people,” he said, due to the great reception of the Poetry Fighters collective, which brought together Penny Arcade, Nancy Mercado, Kirmen Uribe and María Medín Doce in the garden on Friday, and figures like Rolando Peña, Rebelene Suchilt and Helixx C. Armageddon, at the NYC Arts Empire Gallery, on Saturday.

De la Fuente pointed out that in this edition there was “a majority of the New York public when in previous years it was more Latino and Spanish.” He also assured that the Kerouac Festival “has definitely been integrated into the city scene.”