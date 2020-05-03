New York —

Mexican soccer legend Jorge Campos has been an inspiration to many fans who grew up seeing his great performances on goal in his colorful and traditional colorful uniform, which has given him a place in the history of football.

So much has been the impact of the ‘Brody’ that he was chosen as the superhero that will save everyone from coronavirus, after a couple of Mexican artists decided to immortalize him in a mural where Campos appears cutting the COVID-19 in the border town of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

The muralist, Jorge Castro and the tattoo artist, Edgar Ruiz They were in charge of carrying out the work in the parking lot of a brewery, they took 26 hours to paint it and spent about $ 200 on it.

The mural served as a showcase for these two artists who found a way to give people hope, putting a football figure as the ‘savior’ in the midst of the pandemic.

“Most of us have Campos as an idol. Now, I’m not a pambolero, but as a child I was a fan and I had the time of Jorge Campos, the World Cup, the Confederations Cup. He lived it with everyone and left the house to scream every time they scored a goal. I think that due to the age of the people who painted the mural, I am 33 and Jorge 35, we decided that, ”tattoo artist Edgar Ruiz told ESPN.

The detail came down to himself Jorge Campos who thanked the tribute and encouraged everyone to move forward to beat the coronavirus.

“Very emotional, very exciting. I want to thank you for this mural. Everything will have to be stopped, this virus must be stopped. We are all goalkeepers in Mexico“Commented the former archer.

With the Mexican National Team, Jorge Campos attended the World Cups of 1994, 1998 and 2002, he was technical assistant of Ricardo Lavolpe in Germany 2006, he also holds the ‘FIFA Legend’ title that the governing body of soccer gives to the most important former players in history.

.