With phrases like “they are killing them”, two groups of people forcibly entered the facilities of the General Hospital Las Americas of Ecatepec located in the municipality of Ecatepec in the State of Mexico, accusing that they were not given reports of their relatives, victims of coronavirus.

According to the Government of the State of Mexico, this led to attacks by a doctor from the emergency department, three surveillance people and an administrative worker.

At the General Hospital of Ecatepec Las Américas, relatives of the patient come to look for him, and discover that he died and find the remains of other deceased

This is a Dantesque picture worthy of an Apocalypse, what do @HLGatell and @lopezobrador_ have to say?

⚠️ Strong images pic.twitter.com/ctA6X3n5R4 – Sorcerer’s Apprentice 💎 (I’m Not a Journalist) (@ JoseAntonioLo06) May 2, 2020

“The director of the Hospital, Josué López Vázquez, explained that the security forces were immediately informed and patrols of the state, municipal and later National Police arrived at the hospital,” Edomex reported.

This is how relatives entered the Hospital de Las Américas in #Ecatepec to claim the body of their relative. pic.twitter.com/te3TIQy5Az – Ektpnc (@ ektpnc1) May 2, 2020

In videos circulating on social networks, it is shown how, between screams and cries, the relatives moved through the hospital until they reached the area where there were bagged bodies. You can even see a corpse in a partially opened bag.

“Look how many (bodies) they have here… but don’t touch them, don’t touch them. How many sick pinches do you have here? How many bodies do they have here? ”Claims a man in one of the videos.

“Here it is! Here it is! ”A woman sobs outside a room full of stretchers with bagged bodies and at least three more outside.

However, people lacked the minimum protections to prevent contagion, such as face masks or masks.

In another of the videos, other people are crying out to know the condition of their patients and, surrounded by hospital guards, tour the facilities and check lists of medical personnel to locate their relatives.

After the irruption, elements of the National Guard and the State Police came to monitor the hospital.

