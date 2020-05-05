New York —

Zinedine Zidane is one of the best midfielders in history and among his great legacy is the most beautiful goal in history of the Champions League, according to the ranking recently published by France Football magazine.

He achieved the brushstroke wearing the Real Madrid shirt, the team he now leads. It was May 15, 2002 in the final of the tournament, in the match that his team played against Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

It was the 45th minute of the first half and the game was tied 1-1, everything seemed to indicate that everything would be defined in the second half, but a play by the left wing in the final stretch of the first half changed the story.

Roberto Carlos passed half the court and played with Santiago Solari, who returned the pass with an incredible clearance above the side. The Brazilian surpassed his mark and took a cross without looking that found only Zidane on the edge of the large area. The Frenchman, without hesitation and without letting the ball bounce on the grass, took a left-footed volley that landed directly on the net. to explode the glee of white club fans.

The goal not only went down in history for its beauty, but it was also the one that sealed the victory of Real Madrid and gave the ninth star to his team.

🥇 Zidane’s volley goal against Bayer Leverkusen, the most beautiful in the Champions League by ‘France Football’ magazine Uro Mauro Bressan and Cristiano Ronaldo complete the podium of the 50 best goals https://t.co/LNAHhmAXoq – Playtime (@tjcope) May 5, 2020

The magazine also highlighted another 49 goals in the tournament, including four goals by Lionel Messi and the unforgettable Chilean by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is located in third place, just below Mauro Bressan’s goal against Barcelona in 1999.

.