Tennis became the first discipline to have a competition after five weeks of paralysis

The “Tennis Point” tournament is held at the Hoehr-Grenzhausen Tennis Academy in Germany.

Tennis showed that at least in practice it is perhaps the sport that has the most elements in its favor to adapt to the new reality of distancing and sanitary measures demanded by the COVID-19 pandemic and This Friday became the first professional sport to return to the courts in Germany after five weeks of inactivity.

The tournament called “Tennis Point”, an exhibition competition that brings together eight tennis players and which will conclude next Monday, appears as a first approach to the new normality that the coronavirus will impose on sport.

With just the players and the chair judge, the first day of tournament activities was even broadcast via digital platforms with remotely operated camcorders.

Among the tennis players that make up the contest are the names of Germans Dustin Brown, Yannick Hanfmann, Benjamin Hassan, Constantin Schmitz, Johannes Haerteis, Jean-Marc Werner and Florian Broska, as well as Britain’s Jan Choinski, who meet at the Hoehr-Grenzhausen Tennis Academy on clay courts and under the ’round robin’ format to define the tournament champion.

