VIDEO: They show a boy hitman shows a large-caliber weapon while singing a narcocorrido

Again, the video of an accused of being from hit man carrying a heavy caliber firearm while singing a drug ballad dedicated to bands the drug trafficking.

In the scenes a younger no more than eight years old who is sitting and thanks to the cap that he hardly wears on his head his face is distinguished.

Being groomed for the narco life?

Young boy singing to narco corrido #mexico pic.twitter.com/1blVQanZbY – Narcology (@narcologyshow) May 8, 2020

Unfortunately, there are more and more cases where children are approaching organized crime and the blame for this is that in recent years crimes have been advocated, especially in T.V. series, narcocorridos, TV soaps and arise influencers that presume ostentatious articles as well as coexistence with people related to drug trafficking. Such is the case of Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales the famous Culiacan Pirate, a young man who, before being assassinated, showed a way of life full of excesses, which made him popular on social networks. In the end he was allegedly ordered to kill by Nemesio Oseguera the Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Another example is the result that university students from the Faculty of Social Work of Coahuila, who participated in the project “Looking to the future“, In which they analyzed the living conditions of minors who aspired to a criminal life.

According to the study, “by growing up in an adverse environment, minors strengthen their family ties to the degree of aspiring to be like their elders, in this case, mainly people with addictions or linked to organized crime“

