Despite the indefinite stoppage at ballparks, baseball continues to generate excitement.

Health recommendations for social distancing following the coronavirus pandemic in many cases they have generated a closer relationship at home and an opportunity to spend more time with the family.

Cory Willig, former professional baseball player from the independent leagues, has taken advantage of the last weeks to share father-son moments with his eldest son Asher, who inherited his passion for baseball and during the quarantine he has intensified his batting practices with his dad and last weekend, during a training session between the two, the little Asher saw his perseverance crowned with his first home run.

As soon as the ball passed the fence, Cory Willig began to jump and shout with joy, while his son walked the bases as if he were a professional player and then merged into a shared celebration and a moment that went viral on the networks.

“This day will always be remembered in our memories,” Cory Willig shared on his Instagram account. “We could not both be more grateful for the enormous amount of positive messages that have reached us from all over the world, from Japan, Sweden or Brazil and here in the United States, we thank you. In these difficult times we are happy to know that our father-son moment is a light of hope for some ”.

