Elina Svitolina has shared her tastes for dancing and cooking during her quarantine with her boyfriend

Elina Svitolina has been very active on social networks as a result of the confinement.

The Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina she has become one of the professional athletes most active on social networks during the isolation stage before the spread of the coronavirus and it seems that it is one of the players who best carry the confinement.

In recent weeks, the current world number five in the WTA ranking, He has published a series of photos and videos through social networks, in which he has shown two of his great tastes apart from practicing tennis: food and dancing.

Hot hot hot 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yZiF1Li2ao – Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) May 3, 2020

But this time, Svitolina combined both in a Tik Tok challenging one of the most acclaimed dance steps in history, the famous “Moonwalk” that Michael Jackson he would immortalize in good part of the choreographies of his musical numbers and that he would patent it as a personal seal in his artistic career.

To the rhythm of “Billie Jean”, the 25-year-old tennis player attempts the famous step while preparing a crepe and burns your fingers by turning the pasta on the stovetop.

During quarantine, Svitolina she has shared residence with her boyfriend, also tennis player Gael Monfils, from France and in recent weeks they have shared her life in confinement exercising, playing table tennis or playing video games.

