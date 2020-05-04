New York —

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and Mexico is one of the countries that most worships football, which is why many children grow up loving their team, often as a heritage from their parents or a family member.

Social networks have served to make many little ones famous for the tenderness they project by supporting their team, of course, the ones that abound are the fans of Chivas and America, the most popular teams in the Liga MX.

Thiago is a faithful fan of the Eagles and from an early age already attends the Aztec stadium To support the Azulcremas, his love is so much that he kisses the shield with fervor.

This little boy shows that soccer moves passions and touches the heart. From an early age supporting his team

Rogelio is a proud father of his son who has already instilled a love for Chivas, so much so that the little one knows by heart the bibs worn by the Flock players.

There are other children who do not like the influence of their parents very much, like this baby who did not stop crying when they put the shirt on Eagles.

A child cries because they put an America shirt on

A chivahemanito brought out all his creativity to support the Flock and designed his own T-shirt from the Chivas with drawings and cutouts that he pasted on a T-shirt. His effort was rewarded as he was presented with the official jersey.

I just want to share this.

He is one of my nephews, when he arrived at his house today he receives me in the following way, he made his own CHIVAS shirt 😍, without a doubt this week I will buy him the authentic

Fernando is an example, he is a faithful fan of America and a soccer lover. Football has helped him fulfill his dreams and propels him to get ahead.

Although they are from rival teams, these children have fallen in love with Internet users with their innocence and their passion for the team of their loves.

