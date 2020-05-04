New York —

Giant hornets can grow to around 5 centimeters.

Photo:

David Hablützel / Pexels

This weekend the discovery in the United States of the so-called “killer wasps”, a dangerous insect of Asian origin that can destroy entire colonies of bees after decapitating the workers. They can also cause the death of human beings.

A sample of the hornets honoring their last name “murderers” is a 2018 video from BBC Earth Unplugged that (as of 2:00) shows how these wasps, the world’s largest species, can be extremely aggressive and decapitate bees in midair.

These killer wasps, also known as giant or Asian hornets and whose scientific name is mandarin scooter, they are not an immediate danger to human life, as published by Forbes in a recent article.

A person could die if they were stung by a wasp carrying a poison called mandarinoxin, a neurotoxin. And generally it takes several stings of these wasps for a dose of this poison to be lethal for humans unless the person is allergic to said poison, which increases the probability of death.

The biggest concern has to do with the impact that the arrival of these hornets could have on the bee population in the United States since, as explained by the website of the Department of Agriculture, “pollinators, most of the time honey bees, are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take, and increase the value of our nation’s crops each year in more than $ 15 billion ”dollars.

How to differentiate the Asian Killer Wasp from normal wasps

