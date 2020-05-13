New York —

The former skier “competed” with her pet Bear to get to the other side of the pool first

Lindsey Vonn has shared different moments with her pets during the quarantine.





The Olympic Winter Champion Lindsey Vonn shared another moment during the confinement that lives in his home in Los Angeles with ice hockey player P.K. Subban and their pets, the dogs Bear and Lucy.

A few days ago, Vonn posted a photograph of a “truck ride” down the garage with his pets dressed in a bikini, and this time, the great world star of winter sports once again she used a swimsuit to reveal her spectacular figure.

In a video recorded by Subban, Lindsey and Bear (labrador cross), undertake a pool competition to discover the faster of the two in the water. “Too bad the Olympics were delayed by a year,” Lindsey Vonn wrote on her Instagram account. “Bear and I are about,” he added.

Despite his retirement from the ski slopes, Vonn, 35, has been very active in public life, since in recent months, in addition to promoting the documentary “The Final Season”, she has dedicated more time to the work of the foundation that bears her name, focused on supporting ventures carried out by women in different areas of life.

