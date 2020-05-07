New York —

VIDEO: Northeast Cartel Hell Troop attacks Mexican Army helicopter

Photo:

Video Capture / Courtesy

Again drug traffickers of the Troop of Hell of the Northeast Cartel (CDN) shot at Mexican soldiers traveling on board a Mexican Army helicopter in the municipality of Nuevo Laredo in the border state of Tamaulipas in Mexico.

The criminals of the Troop of Hell They carried out the attack against military personnel in broad daylight in the Territorial Reserve colony located in that municipality, when the attacked authorities carried out surveillance tours, without reporting any injuries or arrests.

#OJO #NuevoLaredo #Tamaulipas Around 1640 hrs, military personnel were attacked by members of the Tropa Del Infierno / Cartel Del Noreste in col. Territorial Reserves while doing surveillance tours. There are no wounded or detainees. pic.twitter.com/UyEa5vKQNd – The Voice Of The People (Official) (@ LPueblo2) May 7, 2020

… Read more Chapito sends message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos chase people crossing the US-Mexico border// VIDEO: Police vs. Narcos in Michoacán

A 14-second video circulates on social networks where a helicopter appears in the background and a hail of bullets is heard from what appears to be heavy-caliber weapons.

This new assault occurs just one week after seven narcos of the Troop of Hell of the Northeast Cartel that they attacked Mexican soldiers aboard a truck (truck) also in the municipality of Nuevo Laredo, were neutralized by the military who repelled the aggression of the alleged criminals.

Video of the event where 7 hitmen from the Hell Troop / Cartel Del Noreste were neutralized #CDN riding in a black Ram Dodge; the other attackers fled. #mexico #nuevolaredo credit @ LPueblo2 pic.twitter.com/eaTCwB4Ky5 – Narcology (@narcologyshow) April 30, 2020

The assault was reported to have occurred in the colony Cavazos Lerma of said municipality when the members of the violent Troop of Hell they attacked the Mexican authorities.

According to local media that most of the dead were minors, according to the photos in which they appear with wounds that caused their death, which once again demonstrated that criminals use adolescents and even children to commit crimes on their behalf in search of not being detained by circumventing the laws because they are aware that they are less likely to stay in jail due to their age.

And in revenge for those events, a third attack against soldiers was recorded hours later.

Directed by Juan Gerardo Treviño Chávezalias the Treviño Egg, by whom, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office offers a reward of more than $ 84,000 dollars (2 million pesos) for information leading to his capture, the Northeast Cartel it is one of the most dangerous and violent criminal organizations.

As the main modus operandi they have to clone the clothes of the military and the National Guard to make checkpoints in full view of everyone, including the authorities themselves and even so attack the police.

“For every death of us of coronavirus we will kill 10 doctors”, narcos threaten doctors

Actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot dead

VIDEO: Narcocorrido singer killed with 100 bullets; so was his truck

VIDEO: The last moments of the Catrina of the CJNG, he had a gunshot wound to the neck

Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

.