Laiah Zúñiga filed a legal action seeking more than $ 50,000 in compensation for injuries

The mishap occurred at Wrigley Field during the 2018 season.

The Chicago Cubs fan Laiah Zúñiga sued the team and the Major leagues for more than $ 50 thousand dollars due to a ball that hit his face in August 2018 while attending a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Following the coup, Zúñiga’s recovery has been slow and even has irreversible damage, so it seeks compensation for the damages it has had in recent months, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

“The blow knocked me unconscious,” explained Zúñiga, who suffered a multiple fracture to the face. “Since then I have frequent nosebleeds and my senses of taste and smell have permanent affections. The blow was so hard that my teeth fell off the nerves, “he added.

On that day, Zúñiga attended the baseball game and was in the first seats on the third base side when a foul drive hit him square in the face.

The mishap and subsequent lawsuit bring the discussion once again if the security measures adopted in the baseball parks are sufficient to prevent cases like that of Laiah Zúñiga.

