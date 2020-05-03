New York —

The man allegedly mistreated his partner, for which the drug traffickers “did justice” with their own hands.

VIDEO: Michoacana family punishes the subject for having beaten his own wife

The Cartel of the Michoacan Family (LFM) exhibited “doing justice” well punishment to a man who supposedly would have attacked to its wife south of Mexico.

It is not clear if what happened was recorded in the state of Warrior or in the Michoacán where said criminal group has a wide presence and where they maintain a fight for control of the drug trafficking with different criminal groups including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

#Warrior #Michoacan Via RS “La Familia Michoacana” Is Recorded Whipping A Male Suspected Aggressor Of His Wife … pic.twitter.com/7CommH0ZUH – TH3PR3D4TH0R Mxx (@ fernand17704066) May 2, 2020

In the scenes you can see a man kneeling on the floor with his hands on the wall, barefoot and with his face covered, moments later a subject appears who with an object, begins to paste in the back. After several hits, the alleged guy who he would have mistreated his wife, he falls to the ground from the pain caused by the blows they give him, but that does not stop them from continuing to strike the blows all over his body.

Then in the clip, lasting one minute and four seconds, another subject appears carrying a heavy caliber weapon, who tries to prevent it from moving. For his part, the victim asks whoever hits him to stop doing it please, but the aggressor continues with the painful punishment.

Apparently the video is edited because moments later the man they beat appears again sitting down while they continue to tip him accurate lashes, and although the victim promises not to do what got him into trouble again, they still subject him to the torture even though he writhes in pain until the recording stops.

As we have informed you, it is not the first time that groups of the organized crime they take justice into their hands although the first one of course abuse against a woman from her own husband.

