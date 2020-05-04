New York —

“These are pantries, they are not cucumbers or tomatoes, so my thanks and we are 100, with Joaquín”, says #LadyPepinos

VIDEO: #LadyPepinos appears, they compare it with #LadyFrijoles when they receive the help of Chapo Guzmán

Photo:

Video Capture / Courtesy

“These are pantries, they are not cucumbers no tomatoes, so my thanks and we are 100, with Joaquín ”, is the phrase that made this woman was named as #LadyCucumbers on social networks after talking about the support that the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) distributes on behalf of the drug trafficker Joaquin “the Chapo” Guzmán, and what it does to people affected by the crisis stemming from the pandemic by the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The woman, whose real name is unknown, carries a bag with the initials of the Mexican kingpin and that contains the basic necessities and food. There is also no specific data on the place where the clip was recorded, but there is a record that the criminal group has delivered aid in the states of Jalisco, Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Sonora mainly.

#LadyPepinos Beneficiary with support from “El Chapó” Guzmán assures that these are pantries, not cucumbers or tomatoes pic.twitter.com/b9kDdssOyg – Café Negro Portal (@ CafeNegro3) May 3, 2020

… Read more Chapito sends message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos chase people crossing the US-Mexico border// VIDEO: Police vs. Narcos in Michoacán

Thank you very much for the support, which is the best support we have received here in the Bicentennial neighborhood, these are pantries, they are not cucumbers or tomatoes, so my thanks and we are one hundred, with Joaquín (El Chapo Guzmán), so there you go. They also see her there with me ”, says the call #LadyCucumbers the 20-second video.

Before his reaction to the help they gave him, many remembered #LadyFrijoles, a woman of Central American origin who complained about the help she received from Mexicans because she assured that in her country they did not eat beans, which sparked a shower of criticism against her.

As we have informed you, it is not the first time that the help samples that the Sinaloa Cartel and his armed arm known as New people (GN) they distribute, one of the most recent cases was that of videos showing images of the terrorist Osama bin Laden, when the assassins distributed food and pantries to people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19, this in the municipality of Santa Bárbara in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.

Actor who played Gohan in Dragon Ball is shot dead

VIDEO: Singer of narcocorridos killed with 100 bullets; so was his truck

VIDEO: The last moments of the Catrina of the CJNG, he had a gunshot wound to the neck

Porn actress reveals the extreme sexual tastes of El Chapo’s children

.