Fernando Beltrán and Nico Sosa dueled to death on the virtual court.

The best game of the eLiga MX was played. There’s no doubt. The Chivas de Guadalajara and León played a great game on matchday 8 of the eSports tournament that ended tied for a goal between Fernando Beltrán and Nico Sosa.

Very even duel from start to finish, with opportunities for both players, and in which the two were saved by their goalkeepers on several occasions. The emotion came from the first time, when Beltrán best played, appeared Nico Sosa to open the scoring after 37 minutes with a goal from Jesus Godínez.

Gooooooal from León! Nico Sosa took advantage of a split to open the scoring after the herd seemed to dominate.

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 6, 2020

The answer came immediately, and just minutes later came a good collective move from the Flock that ended in a goal by Alexis Vega, which he defined with a shot attached to the post.

Gooooooooool of the Chivas! Ferb Beltrán is showing that you can follow Nickiller. Quickie tie!

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 6, 2020

In the complementary part there were more emotions, but without Beltrán or Sosa could take the advantage again, signing a first-level game.

Tie, but what a great match. Ferb Beltrán showed that he brings the cakes with cheese and took the tie from the great Nickiller.

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 6, 2020

With this, there are already four consecutive games in which Beltrán plays for Chivas, obtaining three victories and a tie; improving in the general table and reaching 13 points. For Leon, Nico Sosa keeps Fiera at the top of the standings with 20 units

On Matchday 9, the Flock will play the Clasico Tapatío against the red and black Atlas, and Lion will visit Juárez.

.