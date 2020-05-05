New York —

Darren McFadden was knocked unconscious behind the wheel of his truck outside a fast food business

Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in prison.

Photo:

Ronald Martinez / .

In January 2019, Former NFL runner Darren McFadden was arrested for being intoxicated behind the wheel of a van he was driving. while he was detained outside a fast food business in the town of Mckinney, Texas.

For those facts, McFadden was convicted of drunk driving last February and sentenced to four days in prison. as part of an agreement with the authority that dropped the charges of resistance to arrest; However, the TMZ portal released the video of the procedure carried out by the police officers.

The police corps arrived at the scene at the request of the fast food business employees, who saw an unconscious person aboard a black GMC Yukon van, so the uniforms proceeded to ask for his data, however, McFadden did not respond

At the insistence of the officers, The former Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys player started the vehicle and collided with the establishment, causing the mobilization of the policemen, who had to break the windows of the truck to remove it from the vehicle and finally subdue it.

McFadden, 32, He played in the NFL for 10 seasons, after being drafted as the Raiders’ top pick in the 2008 Draft, accumulating more than 5,000 yards, with 28 touchdowns.

We recommend you:

The off-court success of American football legend Don Shula

.