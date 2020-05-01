New York —

With images of the terrorist Osama bin Laden, drug traffickers of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) and its armed arm known as New people (GN) distributed food and pantries to people affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19, this in the municipality of Santa Bárbara in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.

This was documented through two videos in which the alleged hitmen distributing the help to the people of scarce resources with total impunity in broad daylight.

#EYE #StaBarbara #Chihuahua “The Cartel of the Sexenios” The Sinaloa Cartel / Gente Nueva distributing pantries for the # COVID19mx to low-income families Both the Chapo Pantries and the trucks carry the stamped image of the Terrorist #OsamaBinLaden Video 1 pic.twitter.com/5Wq8OjLbPR – The Voice Of The People (Official) (@ LPueblo2) April 29, 2020

… Read more Chapito sends message to AMLO and treacherous // VIDEO: Narcos chase people crossing the US-Mexico border// VIDEO: Police vs. Narcos in Michoacán

In the first of the 29-second videos, people are on board a vehicle in which the occupants hear a drug ballad while recording a van where two subjects travel heavily armed with their faces covered and bulletproof vests who guard the things they are going to distribute. Moments later, another subject appears who descends from the unit, who approaches a house from where a person leaves, who is given one of the bags with the help they deliver in the name of Joaquin “el chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the criminal organization.

#EYE #StaBarbara #Chihuahua “The Cartel of the Sexenios” The Sinaloa Cartel / Gente Nueva distributing pantries for the # COVID19mx to low-income families Both the Chapo Pantries and the trucks carry the stamped image of the Terrorist #OsamaBinLaden Video 2 pic.twitter.com/N8vZzYqopJ – The Voice Of The People (Official) (@ LPueblo2) April 29, 2020

While in the second of the clips with a duration of 28 seconds, apparently recorded by the same subject, they are appreciated hitmen, but this time they do it parked as if they were analyzing where else they would continue with the distribution of aid bags. And moments later one of the subjects approaches where the driver is, asks him something and that is when the recording.

Both in the truck that is seen in the two videos and according to the complaints, in the pantries they deliver, the image of the deceased terrorist is appreciated Osama bin Laden, former leader of Al Qaeda.

As we have informed you, they have already reported to various criminal groups distributing aid to people with limited resources, in search of winning their sympathy, among them the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) who does the same on behalf of its leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantesalias the Mencho.

