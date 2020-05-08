New York —

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are on long tablecloths, as they are 114 years old. On May 8, 1906 the Flock was founded on the initiative of the Belgian Edgar Everaert under the name of Union Football Club, starting with a great soccer tradition in Mexico.

His particularity of having only Mexican soccer players has led him to identify with the fans, so the Flock is considered the most popular team in that country since it is said that “In all of Mexico there is always a chivahermano”In addition, they have crossed borders since they have a large number of fans in the United States and other nations.

Chivas has 12 league championships in its history, only below its staunch rival, America, with whom it disputes the Nacional National Classic ’. Here is a count of the titles that have filled the glory of Guadalajara.

one. Chivas obtained the first championship in its history in the 1956- 1957 season after a 1-0 victory over Irapuato with a goal from Salvador Reyes, the club’s top idol, where the ‘Championissimo’.

2. The time of ‘Champions’ lasted nine years in which seven titles were obtained, the second was in the season 58-59 securing the championship with their 4-0 victory over Atlante.

3. The third title was in the 59-60 to consolidate the two-time championship. Chivas defeated Necaxa 3-2 and secured another trophy.

4. The three-time championship came in 60-61, the Flock that was left with the title three dates before the conclusion of the tournament defeating Toluca.

5. The fifth was in the season 61-62 again having as a witness the Toluca who beat 1-0 to be crowned at the top of the table.

6. The sixth star was in the campaign 63-64 one date before the end of the championship when they beat Nacional 2-0

7. The seventh trophy came in the 64-65, where Chivas tied against Nacional with a goal from Isidoro Díaz to secure the championship.

8. The eighth was in the season 69-70, Chivas defeated Atlante 1-0 to remain as leader of the competition.

9. The ninth title was achieved in the Liguilla format. Guadalajara defeated Cruz Azul in the final with an overall score of 4-2 in the season 1986-1987.

10. It took 10 years for the rojiblancos to reach glory again. At Summer 97, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti led Chivas to crown himself by beating Toros Neza by a 7-2 aggregate scoreline, earning him his first title in short tournaments.

11. Again, the wait was long since in the Opening 2006 Chivas got the 11th star thanks to ‘Chepo’ de la Torre and figures like Oswaldo Sánchez ,, ‘Bofo’ Bautista and Omar Bravo, top scorer in the club’s history.

12. The last star that the Flock has achieved was in the Closing 2017 after defeating the Tigers in the final with an overall score of 4-3. Matías Almeyda and his boys gave the rojiblancos the twelfth.

Happy anniversary to the most beloved team in Mexico.

