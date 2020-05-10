New York —

Pence did not attend the meeting with President Trump and senior military officials this Saturday

Mike Pence tested negative for coronavirus this Sunday.

Photo:

Stefani Reynolds / POOL / EFE

The Vice President Mike Pence to Volunteer Quarantine Away from the White House after its spokesperson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to Bloomberg. Pence did not attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and senior military officials this Saturday.

the vice president he gave negative in a test that was done this Sunday but he will stay at home as a precaution, according to sources told the aforementioned media. The quarantine has not been officially announced.

Katie Miller, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, is the main spokesperson of the work team that manages the pandemic in the United States. Pence joined her this Thursday.

Miller’s positive diagnosis comes after a member of the military who was working as a Trump valet. On the other hand, Miller is married to one of the President’s closest aides, Stephen Miller.

Three senior health officials who are part of the COVID-19 work team announced this weekend that they would take action before the positives that have occurred in the White House. The heads of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will voluntarily quarantine. For his part, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would carry out what he called “modified” quarantine.

