Almost 16 years have passed since a command ruthlessly murdered Valentín Elizalde “The Golden Cockerel”, at the exit of a palenque in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Now, the testimony of the wife of the only survivor has given a 180 degree turn to the known history of the tragic event.

Marysol Castro, wife of Tano Elizalde, Valentine’s cousin and sole witness to the attack, hinted that the murder may have been a betrayal forged by her popio husband.

In interview with Ventanenado de TV Azteca, the woman narrated various suspicious elements that would lead us to believe that Tano put the “Golden Rooster” at the mercy of his assassins.

By principle of accounts, the night of the murder Marysol noticed Tano very nervous, in addition to which it was always maintained that the controversial date in Reynosa was closed by the manager of Valentín, who died in the event, but now it is known that it was Tano who armed her .

“Valentine told me he didn’t want to go”, Marysol said. “Tano always blamed Mario, but Mario was no longer to defend himself,” he added of the controversial presentation.

About Tano’s strange behavior that fateful night of November 25, 2006, Marysol recalled.

“When he arrived, he talked to the person who took him (the businessman). Tano talks to the businessman and when Vale approaches, this person leaves, “he said.

“Vale always stayed to give autographs until the last person left, not that night. Tano slept in the Suburban and never got up ”, concluded.

Marysol made these statements on the eve of the premiere of the controversial bioseries that Tano has struggled to produce and air.

