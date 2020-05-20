New York uses ultraviolet lights to disinfect public transportation from viruses. New York is launching a new weapon in its battle to keep buses and trains clean during the dreaded pandemic: ultraviolet lamps that are supposed to kill the coronavirus.

Assuming the unprecedented challenge, the agency will launch 230 far UV-C lamps next week on select trains, buses and stations, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) president Pat Foye said Tuesday.

The agency, which has serious liquidity problems, is paying the company “PURO Lighting” $ 1 million dollars by the lamps.

UV lights to disinfect

“These UV lights we have on site efficiently kill the virus that causes COVID-19,” Foye said before a press briefing at a facility in Corona, Queens.

“We believe this is a big problem for the MTA, for our customers and employees, and for the future of our system, ”he said, quoted by New York Post.

The lamps will be used out of sight of strangers, in patios and warehouses and during the night closing of the Metro.

Foye said the decision to move forward on the pilot comes after months of testing by the MTA and Dr. David Brenner, professor of radiation biophysics and director of the Radiological Research Center of the Columbia University.

While normal UV light is harmful to humans, softer UVC light is not, according to Brenner.

The teacher and his team tested the technology in laboratory rats for eight months and found no detrimental impact, he said.

If the MTA decides to expand the program system-wide, PURO will have to bid against other companies for a long-term contract, said Foye, who emphasized that the lamps are just one piece of a great virus-fighting strategy.

“I don’t want to trick everyone into thinking this is a panacea. There is much work to be done”, Foye admitted to reporters.

The popular “Magnolia Bakery” Manhattan is also working with Columbia to test the technology, known as “far-UVC,” its owners said Monday.

Since May 6, in a historic decision, the NYC Subway has been stopped four hours every morning for a deep cleaning and eviction of indigents, while many have stopped using public transport for fear of contagion and many others do not plan to do so even when the quarantine is lifted.