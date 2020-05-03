New York —

USCIS suggests checking its website for various procedures.

The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported the extension of the period in which immigrants can complete their procedures and avoid complications for immigration benefits.

Due to the closure of offices due to the national coronavirus emergency, on March 30, the agency announced a first period to allow those who have various processes open, such as change of status, to respond late without penalty.

Immigrants will have an extra 60 days to respond if the issuance date indicated in the USCIS application, notification, or decision is between March 1 and July 1, 2020.

The procedures are:

Evidence requests

Foreword on requests for evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny Benefit

Notices of Intent to Revoke Benefits

Notices of intention to terminate and notices of intention to terminate regional investment centers

Filing Date Requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion

Under pressure from civil organizations and immigration attorneys, the agency looked for options to reduce possible problems for immigrants with open procedures, including some people resulting in being undocumented, despite having their papers in order.

“USCIS is taking various measures to protect our workforce and community and to minimize the consequences of immigration,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency added that there could be more adjustments, but they will be informed as the national emergency evolves by COVID-19.

Notably, USCIS expects to reopen its offices on June 4, although that could change.

The agency has also recalled that “nonimmigrants” must ensure that request via traditional mail or online the extension of your stay, in order to avoid problems.

“Most non-immigrants can mitigate the immigration consequences of COVID-19 by timely filing an Application for Extension of Stay (EOS) or Change of Status (COS)”he indicated.

This request, even if it does not get an immediate response, will prevent the foreigner from accumulating “illegal presence”, even for those who are granted employment authorization.

“Where applicable, employment authorization with the same employer, subject to the same terms and conditions of prior approval, automatically extends up to 240 days after I-94 expires when an application for extension of stay is submitted to time ”, says the agency.

Now, if a person was severely affected by the pandemic, USCIS clarified that it will consider its cases under extraordinary circumstances.

“USCIS reminds petitioners and applicants that it can consider the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when deciding whether to excuse delays in filing documents based on extraordinary circumstances,” he said.

