The Treasury Department of The United States announced on Monday that it plans to issue a debt of $ 2.99 trillion dollars ($ 2.99 trillions, in English) to be able to finance from April to June the policies aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Last year, the Treasury asked for $ 1.28 trillion for a twelve-month term, less than half of what it is requesting now for a single quarter.

The accused increase comes to respond “to impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, such as the costs of the new legislation for help people and companies, changes in tax receipts, or the deferral of individual and business taxes April-June through July, “the department said in a statement.

For the third quarter (July, August and September), the Treasury indicated that it plans borrow another $ 677 billion. Everything indicates that by the end of the year it could reach a record number of deficits. In the first six months of the current fiscal year (from October 2019 to March this year), the United States has already issued 744,000 million debt.

Total, US debt is already close to 25 trillion dollars, according to the Treasury’s own data. The department argued the need for borrowing to finance programs aimed at helping people who have become unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Furthermore, the country’s tax collection has also been lower after the government decided delay the date that taxpayers have to file their taxes from April 15 to July 15.

In April, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected that fiscal deficit will triple to $ 3.7 trillion at the end of the fiscal year 2020. The first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year revealed a contraction of 4.8% per year.

