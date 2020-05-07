New York —

Hundreds of immigrant children are being deported by the United States, without receiving the protection of immigration laws, reports CBS News in a special report

For the first time in decades, children show up on the southern border without their parents or legal guardians are summarily expelled and they are denied access to protections that have been granted to them by US law, reports CBS News.

The change is justified under a 17-page public health order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which, according to the Trump Administration, It allows border officials to bypass the asylum, immigration and human trafficking laws, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), first issued on March 20 and renewed for another 30 days at the end of last month, border officials deported thousands of unauthorized immigrants to Mexico. or to their countries of origin and Most asylum seekers were denied the opportunity to apply for humanitarian protections created by Congress.

In the last 11 days of March alone, authorities expelled at least 299 unaccompanied children under the public health order.

Expulsions in April are expected to be released Thursday, according to a spokesman for the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), but data from the US refugee agency that is responsible for the care of these minors suggests that Most unaccompanied children have been denied entry since the public health order became effective due to the COVID-19 emergency.

The Refugee Resettlement Office (ORR) received only 58 children from border officials in April, according to government data obtained by CBS News. In March, including the 11 days of the order, border officials referred 1,852 children to the agency.

Some days not even immigrant children are received

Before the worst weeks of the pandemic, the ORR received up to 77 migrant minors on any given day. Since the order’s implementation, especially in April, daily references from border officials have hovered around individual digits. Some days, the agency has not received minors.

Because the refugee agency continued to deliver children to family members and sponsors in the United States during the pandemic, the number of unaccompanied migrant minors in custody has plummeted, falling to 1,648 this week, a population that had not been seen since late 2011, according to an Administration official.

Last April, during an unprecedented wave of migrant families and children bound for the United States, the office had 12,500 minors in their care.

The coronavirus pandemic and immigration

The Administration has argued that the CDC order invoking a public health law of the 1940s is necessary to block the entry of migrants who could carry the coronavirus and cause outbreaks inside immigration jails that would overwhelm the health system. along the border.

Migrant children, argued Administration officials, pose the same threat to the United States as adults during the pandemic.

“The disease doesn’t know the age,” he said last month andActing CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan. “When [los menores] they cross the border, they represent an absolute and concrete risk to the public health of this country and of all the people with whom they come into contact. ”

While officials like Morgan have argued that the public health order is not an immigration policy issue, It achieves a goal that the Trump administration has pursued for more than three years: close access to humanitarian protections for immigrants, who are also considered primarily as economic immigrants.

“The administration is using the coronavirus and the pandemic as a cover to do what it always wanted to do, which was to close the border to children”, Jennifer Nagda told CBS, director of policy for the Center for the Rights of Immigrant Children. “There is no reason why unaccompanied children arriving at the border cannot be safely screened and transferred to ORR custody, where capacity is at its lowest point.”

“There is no real public health justification for rejecting these children at the border, and it absolutely violates federal law,” added Nagda.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the Hispanic Caucus of Congress denounced that it has received reports from immigrant advocates that ORR has also delayed the release of children with pending cases that remain in Mexico.

The care of unaccompanied immigrant children in US custody is governed by the iconic Flores Agreement of 1997, than It also covers minors in families.

Under the agreement, minors must be detained in sanitary and safe facilities, and eThe government must make a continuous effort to release qualified sponsors.

Border officials citing the CDC order have also altered the long-standing definition of an “unaccompanied” migrant child as a child found at the border without a parent or legal guardian. The Administration told Congress that now it also classifies minors who arrive at the border with other family members as “accompanied” and expels them all as family.

The Trump Administration has tried to alter, limit, or completely eliminate most of these immigration laws and protections, arguing that encourage unauthorized migration of children, particularly from parts of Central America plagued by poverty and violence. With the coronavirus pandemic, you’re doing it.

