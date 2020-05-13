New York —

They calculate that by the beginning of August about 134,000 people will have died from coronavirus

The United States recorded the death of 82,246 deaths among the 1,367,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University. Active cases are still over a million, since only 230,287 people have overcome the disease.

The state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 338,485 confirmed cases and 27,284 deaths, only below the United Kingdom and Italy. Only in the New York City 20,237 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 140,917 cases confirmed and 9,531 deceased, Illinois with 83,021 infections and 3,601 deaths and Massachusetts, which has reported 79,332 positives by coronavirus and 5,141 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,674, Pennsylvania with 3,914 and Connecticut with 3,041.

The provisional balance of deceased -82,246- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths at best; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by the president, Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deceased.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to recognize in his latest calculation that final figure will probably be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose predictive models for the evolution of the pandemic are often set by the White House, estimates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in the US, a figure that updated this Tuesday from 134,000.

The main epidemiologist of the Government, Anthony Fauci, acknowledged this Tuesday before the Senate that “The number of deaths is probably higher” than the officially reported and warned that early deconfusion can lead to “preventable deaths.”

