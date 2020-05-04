New York —

There are a variety of wood or manufactured flooring that can look great in your home.

Natural, eco-friendly, and durable, hardwood floors are one of the most valued elements of a home in many American homes, although not all families dare to include them in their home for the high cost and care it deserves.

“Wood is the most sustainable floor covering option out there. It is the only one that is naturally renewable, ”says Brett Miller, vice president of technical standards, training, and certification for the National Association of Hardwood Floors. “A solid wood floor can last hundreds and hundreds of years. Most of the other floor coverings are designed to be disposable, ”he concludes for the Architectural Digest Clever portal.

At the beginning, the selection of a wooden floor is simply based on the material, oak or pine, since all the options were solid. Now there is a great variety of alternatives that could confuse you, without allowing you to be clear on which to choose and that could be alternative materials to wood.

The quintessential option: solid wood. As its name implies, this piece is solid in all its edges and thickness. Its characteristic allows great durability and its useful life can be extended with a good renovation work.

Softwood comes from coniferous trees like pine, while hardwood comes from deciduous trees like oak. The species can be domestic, such as oak, walnut, American walnut, maple, and cherry; or imported, such as jatoba, cumaru, ipe and acacia.

“In the 80s and 90s there was a big boost and people paid more money for jatoba, for example, because it was unique and exotic. Today, we see that people spend more money on domestic species, specifically white oak and walnut, where demand is higher than red oak or cherry, “says Miller.

The next step is to choose between prefinished and finished floors.. Prefinished boards are coated by the manufacturer, while finished flooring means that the material is installed in green and is already completed on site. Simply put, prefinished flooring is best for many because it will always be ready to use right after it’s installed.

An alternative to hardwood floors is engineered flooring. “Engineered wood is anything that has a real wood wear layer, which means the top surface is real wood. It can have different constructions. It can be plywood or it can be a composite product on the underside, ”explains Miller.

One of the advantages that an engineering floor offers to that of a solid wood one, despite the fact that in price they could be similar, is because the first one can withstand extreme weather changes: From extreme humidity to dry conditions.

Despite the age that it can be a symbol of wear and tear of reclaimed wood, it can be more expensive than any other type of flooring, even more than twice that of solid wood, due to its proven durability.

According to the Goodwin Company, the biggest advantage of reclaimed wood is sustainability. “In terms of reclaimed wood, what is more sustainable than reusing materials from a building that will be demolished anyway?” Jeffrey Forbes, marketing manager for reclaimed old-wood maker Goodwin Company, insists that anyone interested and serious in sustainability you should consider reclaimed wood.

Finally and very popular, laminates and tiles. Laminates are compressed layers of fiber board and melamine resin with a wood grain photographic image on top. LVT flooring, which is also known for its durability, is actually a synthetic material designed to resemble wood, with the generated product that is growing in the market for its great natural-like characteristic.

