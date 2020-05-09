New York —

The Brazilian was scheduled for the function this Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida

Ronaldo Souza had expressed his concern about the pandemic and this Friday was positive.

Photo:

MAURO PIMENTEL / . / .

One of the Greater fears for professional sporting events in their attempt to return as normal as possible in the face of paralysis caused by the coronavirus pandemic occurred this Friday on the eve of the show UFC 249 to be held in Jacksonville, Florida, by learning that one of his fighters for the card, Brazilian Ronaldo Souza tested positive for COVID-19, situation that sets off alarms and questions doubts about the viability of returning to activity.

“Jacare” Souza had planned to fight Uriah Hall in the middleweight division; however, the decline of the South American The organizers do not deserve the cancellation of the event.

Jacare Souza has tested positive for COVID-19. His fight tomorrow is now off. UFC 249 is still on. More: https://t.co/GJhizPl8Xp – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 9, 2020

“The UFC medical team examined both Souza and the two members in his corner and found that they are asymptomatic to COVID-19,” said a statement from the organization. “According to UFC health and safety protocols, the three men have left the host hotel and will be in isolation, where the UFC medical team will remotely monitor their conditions and provide assistance with any necessary treatment,” he added.

Souza was scheduled to participate in one of the function’s preliminary clashes, the first in the CFU since activity was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

@JacareMMA Brother I know it sucks I’m sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family. – U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2020

Souza (26-8-0) of 40-year-old and former Strikeforce champion, had talked about fighting during the pandemic earlier this week in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

“I am afraid of doing everything, including going to the supermarket,” he confessed. “But there is something I have to do, there is no escape. I prefer to work and take risks because these are things that we will have to do. But we are very concerned with this business; It is very serious, there are many people dying, it is complicated and sad, “he added.

We recommend you:

Former soccer player Manuel Negrete tests positive for coronavirus

.