New York —

Amateur-free function is the first major event since the start of the pandemic

Francis Ngannou (right) punishes his rival at UFC 249.

Photo:

Douglas P. DeFelice / .

As the UFC 249 main fight segment began in Jacksonville, Florida, the impressive Francis Ngannou (15-3) finished in 20 seconds with Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1), the fourth victory followed by the Cameroonian giant in the first round.

ARE YOU KIDDING ?! Francis @ Francis_Ngannou with his FOURTH consecutive first-round KO! WOW! # UFC249 pic.twitter.com/1M6Fh0GQpi – UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

One of the first funny images of the night It was when the famous ring announcer Bruce Buffer appeared with his mask when he was preparing for the start of the show.

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer wearing a protective mask cageside as a precaution before UFC 249 begins Saturday night. Photo: Cooper Neil for ESPN https://t.co/QHHVI5snWb pic.twitter.com/yPGCreFiqJ – Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 9, 2020

Buffer eventually rose to the octagon in a striking blazer.

The words we’ve all waited to hear: WE. ARE. LIVE! 🎙️ @BruceBuffer gets an all-timer of a card underway at # UFC249! pic.twitter.com/zDxat6AUpt – UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020

Absurd decision

In one of the preliminary fights they faced each other two UFC legends, Anthony Pettis (23-10) and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (33-15) at welterweight. The judges gave Pettis the points victory, which surprised everyone, including the winner himself, who after hearing the verdict could not believe it with his reaction and his words for Cerrone.

🗣️ “I’ll take it!” @ ShowtimePettis with the UD to make it 2-0 in the series! # UFC249 pic.twitter.com/AuMWFH7Tbw – UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

.