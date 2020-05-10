New York —

Amateur-free function is the first major event since the start of the pandemic

Francis Ngannou (right) punishes his rival at UFC 249.

Photo:
Douglas P. DeFelice / .

As the UFC 249 main fight segment began in Jacksonville, Florida, the impressive Francis Ngannou (15-3) finished in 20 seconds with Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1), the fourth victory followed by the Cameroonian giant in the first round.

One of the first funny images of the night It was when the famous ring announcer Bruce Buffer appeared with his mask when he was preparing for the start of the show.

Buffer eventually rose to the octagon in a striking blazer.

Absurd decision

In one of the preliminary fights they faced each other two UFC legends, Anthony Pettis (23-10) and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (33-15) at welterweight. The judges gave Pettis the points victory, which surprised everyone, including the winner himself, who after hearing the verdict could not believe it with his reaction and his words for Cerrone.

