The wave of layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have reached technology companies located in Silicon Valley.

Given the inability to attract investment in the company’s new products and more drivers, on Wednesday Uber announced cuts revealing that it will lay off 3,700 workers, about 14% of its global workforce.

Dara Khosrowshahi, its chief executive said he would forgo his own salary for the rest of the year and the company will evaluate investments in new products and close 40 percent of its driver centers worldwide, Fortune reported.

Uber’s rival Lyft announced last week that it will lay off 982 workers, according to the techcrunch.com site. Airbnb announced the layoff of 1,900 people, 25% of its staff according to The Information.

A Wall Street Journal report announced that Juul would fire 800 of its staff and move its headquarters to Washington, D.C. Yelp announced in April that it would lay off 1,000 employees. It was in March when WeWork announced the layoff of 250 workers and expects more cuts in late May.

Since March 11, more than 45,000 employees have been laid off from companies, according to the Layoffs.fyi site.

Those who win

During the first three months of 2020, Amazon made more than $ 33 million an hour, according to its earnings report released last week, fueled by increased orders from quarantined customers.

Instacart, the delivery company, hired more than 300,000 workers in less than a month after receiving a surge in online orders, CNN reported.

The profits of the pandemic have had an impact on the Zoom application, whose profits were valued at $ 36 dollars in 2019 and are now worth $ 150 per share, increasing the number of users by 300 million.

