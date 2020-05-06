New York —

The now promoter underestimated MgGregor’s boxing skills. Will there be a shot?

At 47 years old and despite not fighting for 12 years, Óscar de la Hoya made it clear that Conor McGregor he has nothing to do in boxing and he could defeat him in less than six minutes.

“Two rounds,” he threw out his forecast of how long The Notorious would last in the ring and detailed: “Two rounds, because one of my characteristics is that he always went out to kill. I love what Conor McGregor does in the octagon, I respect and see it all the time, but in a boxing ring the story is totally different“He explained to Brian Campbell on the State of Combat podcast.

Retired boxer Óscar de la Hoya assures that if he were to face Conor McGregor in the ring, he would knock him out in 2 rounds. # Box #MMA #DelaHoya #McGregor #Conor #ConorMcGregor #UFC #DiarioMMA The full note on https: // t. co / GdRoYWCQ8Q pic.twitter.com/2Cn895pn7N – MMA Newspaper (@DiarioMma) May 6, 2020

This statement came after rumors that have arisen about a return to the ring of the Irish fighter, allegedly against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, a fighter promoted by Golden Boy.

“Today everything is pure speculation because, right now, there is no news about anything, there are no fights. Boxing is a business. Saul right now is the best fighter pound for pound and If McGregor jumps into boxing, then we will hit him. What we are not going to do is put us in a cage, “said Eddy Reynoso about it a few days ago.

#CaneloVsMcgregor!? 🤯🔥 “Today is speculation, there is no news, there are no fights. Boxing is a business. Saúl is the best pound for pound right now and, if McGregor jumps into the box, then we will hit him. What we are not going to do is get into a cage “mentioned Eddy Reynoso 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/GgMjRSQ7a6 – Sportraders MX (@sportradersmx) April 29, 2020

McGregor already tried his luck in the ring in a fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and despite his defeat, the MMA fighter did not look bad, although “Money” certainly gave the impression that he was not being used thoroughly.

Floyd Mayweather calls out Conor McGregor in his training video, suggesting he don’t want this punch.

Do you also want to see Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor sequel of 2017? @TheNotoriousMMA @ FloydMayweather # TuesdayMotivation # tuesdayvibeshttps: //t.co/MKOYWVWOPl – TYM Sports (@SportsTym) April 28, 2020

.