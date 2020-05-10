New York, USA.

The governor of NYAndrew Cuomo reported this Saturday that other two minors have died for complications related to coronavirus which increases to three the number of children who have lost their lives in the Big Apple.

So far, 73 cases with similar symptoms have been registered, and it is being studied whether the death of other minors previously could be related to the pandemicCuomo reported.

The Governor, who yesterday announced the death of a minor, described these cases as “rare”, and stressed that evidence is being detected that the coronavirus is causing “serious illness” in children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki and a syndrome similar to “toxic shock”.

The disease of Kawasaki causes inflammation of blood vessels in children (skin rashes, nodes, conjunctivitis, heart problems in their most serious types).

DECREASE IN THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS

United States, the country most affected in the world by coronavirus, already exceeds 1.2 million confirmed cases, with about 77,000 deaths.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic, with 330,000 infections and 26,000 deaths. Alone in the city of NY More than 19,000 people have died.

However, Cuomo announced today that the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 yesterday was 572, the first time it has dropped below 600 and the lowest since last March.

On the other hand, the number of deceased was one day below 300, with a total of 226.

TWO THOUSAND HOMELESS PEOPLE EVICTED FROM THE METRO

In relation to the new disinfection program launched on May 6 by the state transport service (MTA) and which led to the closure of the NY For four hours for the first time in history, Cuomo said 2,000 people who routinely slept in subway cars had had to be evicted.

A homeless person sleeps on the New York subway. Photo: .

“To disinfect the trains, you have to get all the passengers off the train, which leads to the question that there are homeless people who use the train all night, who have done it for decades and who are now much worse,” he said. Cuomo, who added that although it is hard to remove these people who take refuge in the subway, their eviction is also “an opportunity to give them shelter and the services they deserve.”

