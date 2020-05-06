New York —

The inhabitants of Los Angeles Tetela set fire to the vehicle where the alleged criminals intended to flee

MEXICO – Two suspected criminals died after being lynched by residents of a community in the state of Puebla, in central Mexico, after being accused of trying to break into a house robbery, judicial authorities reported.

The events were recorded in the community of Los Angeles Tetela, where residents lynched to the death of two alleged criminals who tried to enter a community house, according to reports released by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Puebla.

According to the testimonies of some inhabitants, the two subjects were detained by an angry mob upon learning that they wanted to rob a house of one of the neighbors, so they began to beat them mercilessly.

Apparently, the two alleged thieves managed to break free of the people who beat them and tried to escape in a vehicle, but the residents they intercepted them and with them on board they set fire to it, which finally caused their death.

According to the official report of the state SSC, the Directorate of Emergencies and Immediate Response (DERI) received a call that said that a group of inhabitants I was hitting two people.

The authorities immediately activated the plynching rotocols and they sent units but when they arrived they could only locate the place of the lynching and they found the vehicle on fire with both bodies inside, without any person being able to give data on what happened.

The events that occurred on Tuesday will be investigated to identify those responsible and proceed legally against themauthorities said.

The municipality police were in charge of protecting the crime scene and experts from the Puebla Attorney General’s Office carry out the corresponding procedures for the removal of the bodies, which have not been identified.

According to the most recent official dataIn 2019, 180 lynching attempts occurred in Puebla, with 16 deaths and 209 people rescued.

The authorities consider that lynchings may have as a point of origin the discharge and attributed this situation to the fact that society has lost confidence in the security forces and in the authorities.

