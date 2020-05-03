New York —

Tired of banana bread? Try these delicious and healthy frozen chocolate banana candies, you will only need three ingredients

Many of us have serious problems with sweet cravings and more in days of confinement. Now that we are taking advantage of the time at home to delve into the culinary world, the easy and healthy recipes are well received. These frozen banana and chocolate sweetsit will be you new addiction and the best ally in moments of weakness when we can finish the entire fridge.

Since ever the combination of banana and chocolate is an irresistible classic, the best thing about this recipe is its rfast preparation and its simple list of ingredients: banana, dark chocolate and almond butter. Surely you want to prepare them right away and they will become your favorite guiltless sweet treat.

Banana & Chocolate Candy Recipe

Ingredients:

2 large bananas

2 cups dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup of almond butter (you can replace with peanut butter or nutella)

1 teaspoon of coarse sea salt (optional)

Steps:

Step 1: Slice the bananas into “coin” slices and arrange them on a plate or tray with aluminum foil.

Step 2: Spread some butter on a banana slice and top with another piece of banana to create a sandwich. Continue until all of your banana slices are depleted. Freeze snacks for 1 hour.

Step 3: Melt the chocolate chips in a heat-resistant glass bowl in a water bath.

Step 4: Take the bananas out of the freezer and dip in the melted chocolate gently until completely covered. Return the sweets to the tray and finish sprinkling with a touch of salt (optional). Refreeze for 1 hour or until hardened.

Step 5: For its correct conservation, they must remain in freezing, normally they remain fresh for up to a week.

Frozen banana bonbons./ Photo: Flickr

.