President Donald trump intensified its attacks against the former president Barack Obama, after it was revealed that the Democrat criticized the response to the pandemic of coronavirus, calling it “chaotic”.

Over the weekend, the Republican president hardened his stance against Obama, whom he has criticized since the beginning of his administration, in addition to seeking to reverse most of his policies.

President Trump responded to the tweet by one of his supporters, Michael Nöthem, where he criticized the Democrat for being “the first ex-president” to speak out against an ongoing administration.

“It was a long tradition of decorum and decency,” said Nöthem.

President Trump replied: “They caught him. OBAMAGATE! ”.

I got caught, OBAMAGATE! https://t.co/oV6fum0zIS – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

According to President Trump, there is a conspiracy against him to overthrow him.

This new political scandal took hold as a half-hour recording was revealed between the former president and the Obama Alumni Association, during which he called Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis a “complete chaotic disaster.”

The criticism was also about the Justice Department’s decision to drop the charges against Michael Flynn, who lied to the FBI about a meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States in the middle of the presidential transition process.

Supposedly, quoting an article from the conservative website The Federalist, Obama would have instructed James Comey of failing to inform Trump of fears that Flynn had an agreement with the Russians.

President Trump claims that the “Obamagate” makes Watergate look “small.”

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

The word “Obamagate” adds more than three million messages on Twitter and leads global trends, although “TrumpGate” appeared, which quickly placed in the top ten.

