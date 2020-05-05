New York —

President Trump misses the big rallies.

President Donald trump He has a plan to return to the rallies and promote his reelection agenda, although large concentrations are not allowed in the country, due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The president acknowledged that he felt “a great disadvantage” without these protests, as he acknowledged in an interview with The New York Post.

“I hope we can get the rallies back before the elections”said the president. “In fact, I think it is very important. I think it would be a huge disadvantage for me if we didn’t. “

President Trump claims that his supporters “want” this type of demonstration.

“People want the demonstrations”he added. “They love them so much. They were informative, but they were fun. ”

Despite the president’s intentions to resume his rallies, the states that are reopening social activity indicate that the mass meetings will be the last to return.

The Washington Post noted that a survey found that Americans clearly oppose the reopening of restaurants, retail stores, and other businesses.

Last week, President Trump had already expressed his intentions to return to the rallies, even talking about the fact that in the “not too distant future” he could lead massive events of 25,000 people.

“I can’t imagine a meeting where you have one seat occupied every four places, where every six seats are empty for every one occupied, that would not look too good”he expressed. “I hope we can do some demonstrations of 25,000 people.”

