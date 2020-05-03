New York —

The president prepares a televised election rally to weigh fiscal policies and regulatory proposals to boost the economy

President Donald trump he’s at Camp Davis this weekend, holding meetings with his chief of staff Mark Meadows and other important advisers like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, the Director of the National Economic Council Larry kudlow and the press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, to plan his televised election rally on the coronavirus, to be held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on Sunday night, reports POLITICO.

Trump will announce in this “virtual meeting” with the Americans various proposals for fiscal and regulatory policies to boost the economy, according to interviews held by POLITICO with half a dozen senior administration officials and with Republicans close to the White House.

It’s all part of the White House’s broader strategy of shifting its coronavirus message to an economic one, a move that the president’s political advisers believe plays more to his strengths as a former real estate developer.

Trump will insist on Sunday that Americans must “go back to work,” despite the fact that the number of cases and deaths of coronavirus continues to grow in the country, the largest focus in the world.

As some 15 states continued their gradual lifting of movement restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, Trump spent the day meeting with several of his advisers at the Camp David presidential residence in Maryland.

Trump’s goal is to carry out the closest thing to an election rally: a “virtual meeting with voters” broadcast by the conservative television network Fox News and filmed live from the Lincoln Memorial, one of the most patriotic places in the capital.

“Back to work”

Under the slogan “United States: Getting Back to Work,” the televised rally will air on prime time (at 7:00 pm EDT, 23:00 GMT) exactly six months before the November 3 election , in which Trump is expected to face the virtual Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

Concerned about some polls showing him losing ground in some key states, particularly among older Americans, Trump has made some changes in the last week in his communication policy, by replacing his daily press conferences with solemn acts at the White House.

As reported this Saturday by the POLITICO newspaper, The televised event this Sunday is part of that attempt to channel the polls and outline the response of the White House as effective and forceful, at a time when coronavirus cases exceed 1 million 120,000 and deaths exceed 65,000.

The interview, in which Trump will respond to questions from voters sent through social networks and filtered by Fox News journalists, will give the president a new platform to insist that it is necessary to encourage the economy and relax measures of social distance, something that depends on each state.

Reopening feints

The White House’s recommendations to maintain social distance expired on Thursday and gave way to a mixed picture in the United States, where Democratic states such as California, Michigan and New York bet on prudence while other Republicans such as Georgia or Florida open beaches, restaurants and hairdressers.

Trump’s impatience to reopen the economy has guided some of the responses from Republican governors and inspired many of the protesters who have taken to the streets in recent weeks across the United States. to protest the containment measures.

This Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in the capitals of Oregon and Kentucky to demand a return to normality, while the gradual reopening continued in fifteen states: Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Although the guidelines vary by state, most already allow nonessential businesses to offer product pickup and construction work to continue.

In Texas, the second most populous state in the country, the lifting this Friday of the order to stay home coincided with its second worst daily number of coronavirus cases: 1,293 new infections confirmed in 24 hours, revealed on Saturday the state Department of Health.

“Just because they are allowed to do something does not mean they should do it,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference confirming a record 187 cases in the city on Friday.

In New York, the state with the most infections, authorities expressed concern that the expected good weather on the east coast would take many more people to the streets and they closed traffic to several streets adjacent to parks, in addition to reinforcing the police presence.

With information from EFE and POLITICO

.